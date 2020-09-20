Marriage licenses for Sunday, Sept. 20

Return to homepage ×
These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:
Kathryn Denzer and Kinser Mann.
Amelia Strain and Zakkery Camling.
Gabrielle Cleveland and Travion Clark.
Jacob Erbe and Chelsi Quinn.
Rui Tham and Chloe Anderson.
Christine Klug and Michael Unruh.
Casey Lueck and Kelsey Gwidt.
