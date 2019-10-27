These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:
Leroy Gingerich and Ida Miller.
Lacey Burt and Sean Hamernik.
Miranda Norman and Benjamin Rushlow.
Erica Willadsen and Taylor Rosemeyer.
Debra Bassett and Joanne Hagen.
Samantha Lozenski and Nicholas Walch.
David Rosendahl and Rachel Riggle.
Steven Bronk and Cindy Williams.
Justine Kruckow and Dylan Fairey.
Marissa Schwartz and Christopher Kramer.
Brandon Olson and Meghan Barum.
Collin Loppnow and Kayleigh Clark.
Cassidy Kotenbeutel and Shane Cada.
Olivia Breiland and Jeremiah Hall.
Michael Boysen and Lisdamys Gonzalez.
Susanne Lund and Jason Tesch.
Ashley Piper and Matthew Blegen.
Coltin Wellmann and Shelby Heim.
Marissa Laska and Austin Roth.
Samantha Reps and Christopher Dvorak.
Conner Wing and Heather McElmury.
Laurie Labeau and Bernie Erdmann.
Corey Leighton and Bailey Dagan.
Ashley Buhr and Joshua Carlson.
Joanna Mayer and Josue Mazariegos.
Hanna Jaszewski and Marshall Singer.
Precious Pritchett and Brian Paetzel.
Danielle Oakes and Terrence Hamernik.
Maranda Langowski and Joseph Ruppert.