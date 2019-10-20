These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:
Tyler Johannsen and Rebecca Bicaise
Anne Jandl and Jason Wegman
Jordan White and Sophia Spittle
Jessica Ratajczyk and Lucas Kostuck
James Huffman and Allie Bruss
Kallie Fox and Jared Persons
Molly Aufforth and Kellen Peters
Megan Hjelmeland and Scott Ehlers
Alex Servais and Cassandra Kenemore
Amanda Grossell and Jacob Steine
Jennifer Logan and Samuel Kapala
Paul Woodworth and Nila Mills
Brooke Merchlewitz and Scott Stueve
Cedar Paulson and Dylan Mueller