These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:

Tyler Johannsen and Rebecca Bicaise

Anne Jandl and Jason Wegman

Jordan White and Sophia Spittle

Jessica Ratajczyk and Lucas Kostuck

James Huffman and Allie Bruss

Kallie Fox and Jared Persons

Molly Aufforth and Kellen Peters

Megan Hjelmeland and Scott Ehlers

Alex Servais and Cassandra Kenemore

Amanda Grossell and Jacob Steine

Jennifer Logan and Samuel Kapala

Paul Woodworth and Nila Mills

Brooke Merchlewitz and Scott Stueve

Cedar Paulson and Dylan Mueller

