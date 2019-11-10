These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:
Ethan Goodroad and Miranda Oudal.
Chelsy Munson and Preston Selleck.
Cody Fierst and Katie Henning.
Taylor Duffy and Josiah Schumacher.
Nicole Holzworth and Jason Hofmeyer.
Cherilynn Gabbert and Christopher Duffenbach.
Matthew Johnson and Mariah Dondlinger.
Fletcher Milene and Ashley Berg.
Emilie Stoehr and Aric Mades.
Jacqueline Venable and Kyle Nelton-Gilow.
Jason Bronk and Hilary Running.
David Cichosz and Chris Sky.
Madonna Puetz and Jose Hernandez.
Nathan Gibbons and Haley Lynn Dzwonkowski.
Devon Hamann and James Kohnen.