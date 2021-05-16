Marriage licenses for Sunday, May 16

These people have filed for marriage licenses in Winona County:
David Bontrager and Mary Detweiler.
Samuel Riebel and Kasey Heath.
Harry Noonan and Laura Burt.
Martin Martinez and Katelin Foshie.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today