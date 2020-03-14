Marriage licenses for Sunday, March 15

These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:
Jacob Ekern and Jasmine Quarles.
Maria Baca and Heriberto Rojas.
Toni Walters and Ryan Daley.
Gary Lea and Tara Johnson.
Melissa Miller and Charles Tillman.
