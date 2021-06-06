 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 6
MARRIAGES

Wedding rings

These people have filed for marriage licenses in Winona County:

  • Kari Anderson and Tory-Kale Schulz.
  • Allison Haan and Joseph Schmitt.
  • Ricky Orr and Danielle Johnson.
  • Lisa Ramsey and Glen Dornfeld.
