You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 14
MARRIAGES

Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 14

{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:

Prisila Villafan and Christian Flores.

Bobbie Vickerman and Andrew Hillery.

Brittany Harrington and Jonathan Tuuk.

Aarathi Prasad and Brian McCarthy.

Alexandria Bjorklund and Anthony Rosckes.

Jeffrey Spitzer and Katie Tesch.

Calvin Schleich and Kalene Volkmann.

Ryan Solum and Jennifer Hoscheit.

Elias Nagle and Morgan Thompson.

Sean Thompson and Leigh Johnson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News