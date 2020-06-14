Marriage licenses for Sunday, June 14

×
These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:
Prisila Villafan and Christian Flores.
Bobbie Vickerman and Andrew Hillery.
Brittany Harrington and Jonathan Tuuk.
Aarathi Prasad and Brian McCarthy.
Alexandria Bjorklund and Anthony Rosckes.
Jeffrey Spitzer and Katie Tesch.
Calvin Schleich and Kalene Volkmann.
Ryan Solum and Jennifer Hoscheit.
Elias Nagle and Morgan Thompson.
Sean Thompson and Leigh Johnson.
Tags
Kylie Mullen
