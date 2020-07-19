You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 19
Marriage licenses for Sunday, July 19

These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:

Maricela Arevalo and Carmen Rojas.

Christine Hittner and Robert Fruechte.

Mariah Schultz and Abraham Ferguson.

Douglas Rasmussen and Terzah Rodgers.

Andrea Daley and Kyle Anderson.

Maggie Flesher and Benjamin McCoy.

Samuel Enright and Chelsea Pape.

Thomas Sawyer and Carly Christianson.

