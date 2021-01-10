Marriage licenses for Sunday, Jan. 10

These people have filed for marriage licenses in Winona County:
Caroline Stanek and Thomas Fabian.
Jesus Gallegos and Meaghan McCann.
Latrisha Green and James Gronseth.
Jonathan Koenen and Emma Steffens.
