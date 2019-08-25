{{featured_button_text}}

These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:

Emily Ruff and David Schmidt.

Destiny Farmer and Keith Jones.

Jay Schroepfer and Adelle Vietor.

Cody Ball and Brooke Haag.

Corey Stocco and Elsa Lacher.

Cassandra Hornberg and Tony Lang.

