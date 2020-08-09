You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses for Sunday, August 9
Marriage licenses for Sunday, August 9

These people have filed for a marriage license in Winona County:

Samuel Hanson and Brianne Benson.

Tyler Horman and Heather Albrecht.

Stephen Jacobs and Imelda Goldade.

Shannon Dotterwick and Christopher Kasten.

Olivia Kubis and Kyle Swiderski.

Gabriella Yonts and David Bonilla.

