BCS Automotive Interface Solutions recently announced a study that could impact the future of its manufacturing sites in Auburn, New York, and Winona. A final decision on the study is expected in the first quarter of 2020. 

As the North American automotive market continues to slow down, BCS Automotive Interface Solutions has announced a study for the future of two of its manufacturing locations, including its Winona location.

The other site is located in Auburn, New York.

The outcome of the study could mean a transfer of product manufacturing and the closing of one or more manufacturing sites.

The company said the study is meant to assess recent developments in the automotive market and “align its footprint with the current and forecasted market situation,” according to a press release.

The press release also mentions that sites in Reynosa, Mexico, and Galesville, Wisconsin, could also be affected.

Requests for comment have been denied as BCS said it does not comment on active studies.

BCS said it hopes to have a final decision in the first quarter of 2020.

