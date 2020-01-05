As the North American automotive market continues to slow down, BCS Automotive Interface Solutions has announced a study for the future of two of its manufacturing locations, including its Winona location.
The other site is located in Auburn, New York.
The outcome of the study could mean a transfer of product manufacturing and the closing of one or more manufacturing sites.
You have free articles remaining.
The company said the study is meant to assess recent developments in the automotive market and “align its footprint with the current and forecasted market situation,” according to a press release.
The press release also mentions that sites in Reynosa, Mexico, and Galesville, Wisconsin, could also be affected.
Requests for comment have been denied as BCS said it does not comment on active studies.
BCS said it hopes to have a final decision in the first quarter of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.