Births for the week of September 24

Gundersen Health

Sept. 2

Son to Jessica Andre and Brandon Stinson, Whitehall.

Sept. 4

Daughter to Kaitlyn Biggs and Kyle Seim, Caledonia.

Sept. 5

Son to Courtney Balfany and Peter Johnson, La Crosse.

Sept. 12

Daughter to Reginia Meyer and Nicholas Booker, Houston.

Sept. 13

Twin sons to Jillian Haberichter and Brandon Burke, Monona, IA.

Son to Shannon and Andy Sires, La Crescent.

Sept. 14

Son to Mariah Happel and Charles Polzin, Holmen.

