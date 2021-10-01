 Skip to main content
Births for the week of October 1

Gundersen Health

Sept. 15

Son to LaMonica Thomas and Cavell LaSeure, La Crescent.

Sept. 17

Son to Jadi Twite and Donald Lund III, Caledonia.

