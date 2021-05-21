Births for the week of May 21

Gundersen Health
May 4
Daughter to Dominique Sicard and Dustin Luecke, La Crosse.
May 5
Daughter to Melissa Phend and Robert Turner, La Crescent.
May 6
Son to Rebecca Myhre and Bryan Wilhelmson, Spring Grove.
May 7
Daughter to Tiffany Koch and Phillip Bartz, La Crosse.
May 9
Son to Lindsey Geske and Brian Duwell, Trempealeau.
