Births for the week of May 21
Births for the week of May 21

Gundersen Health

May 4

Daughter to Dominique Sicard and Dustin Luecke, La Crosse.

May 5

Daughter to Melissa Phend and Robert Turner, La Crescent.

May 6

Son to Rebecca Myhre and Bryan Wilhelmson, Spring Grove.

May 7

Daughter to Tiffany Koch and Phillip Bartz, La Crosse.

May 9

Son to Lindsey Geske and Brian Duwell, Trempealeau.

