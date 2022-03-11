Births for the week of March 11

Gundersen
Feb. 22
Son to Erica Turner and Gabriel Ericksen, Winona.
Feb. 25
Daughter to Amber Beeman, La Crescent.
Feb. 26
Daughter to Sierra Dehart and Michael Nemec-Kaufhold, Caledonia.
