Births for the week of July
Gundersen Health

June 19

Daughter to Tralese Weber and Justin Strachan, La Crosse.

Daughter to Melanie Reining and Joe Myhre, La Crescent.

Daughter to Darci Gerard and Steven Soland, Spring Grove.

Son to Jaclyn Kruckow and Rustin Hauser, Onalaska.

June 20

Daughter to Sarah Witt and Kevin Aponte, Houston.

June 27

Son to Amy Dobrunz and Adam Wermager, Caledonia.

