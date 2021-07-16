 Skip to main content
Births for the week of July 16
Births for the week of July 16

Gundersen Health

July 1

Son to Jennifer Olson and Justin Holmen, Whitehall.

July 4

Daughter to Breanna Puleo and Brandon Eagon, La Crosse.

