Births for the week of Feb. 4

Gundersen
Jan. 19
Son to Laura Hundt and Tyler Lee, Houston, MN.
Jan. 20
Daughter to Abby Carlon and Jake Merrill, Onalaska.
Jan. 21
Son to Cassie Zinns and Joshua Zimmer, La Crosse.
Jan. 23
Son to Kirstin Long and Dustin Lovell, La Crosse.
