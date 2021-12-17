Births for the week of Dec. 17

Gundersen Dec. 1
Son to Ali Bram and Jordon Johnson, Lansboro.
Dec. 2
Daughter to Stephanie Fehrer and Maxwell Weber, La Crescent.
Dec. 5
Son to Jalane Michaelke and Mike Schramm, La Crescent.
