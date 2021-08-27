Births for the week of August 27

Gundersen Health
Aug. 10
Daughter to Kayli Hareldson and Aaron Zezulka, Rushford.
Aug. 11
Daughter to Brianna Timm and Douglas Egan, Winona.
Aug. 12
Son to Stephanie Larson and Kevin Ostrowski, La Crosse.
Aug. 15
Daughter to Mindy Benish and Thomas Vieth, Sparta.
Aug. 16
Daughter to Angela Ciszak and Joshua Bergler, Dakota.
Aug. 17
Daughter to Mary Slattery and Austin Menn, Rockland.
