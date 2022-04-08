 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for the week of April 8

Gundersen

March 19

Daughter to Amanda Landsom and Frank Renzoni, Stoddard.

March 22

Son to Monica Larsen and Tanner Sanness, Caledonia.

March 25

Son to Shannon Crook and Thomas Groth, Onalaska.

March 28

Son to Katherine Lemke and Chase Munson, Hokah.

Daughter to Miranda and Nick Vetsch, Brownsville.

