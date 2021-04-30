Births for the week of April 30

Gundersen Health
March 18
Son to Natasha Sherman and Kevin Roesler, Coon Valley.
March 19
Daughter to Krista Himlie and Nick Myhre, Houston.
March 24
Son to Angela Welchert and Nicholas Weber, La Crosse.
March 28
Daughter to Matison Scanlan and Zack Walsh, Caledonia.
April 19
Daughter to Amanda Duwe and Michael Niemyjski, Genoa.
