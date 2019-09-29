Gundersen Health
Aug. 16
Daughter to Begum and Uzay Damali, Winona.
Aug. 25
Daughter to Ashli Przybylski and Kipp Baures, Cochrane, Wisconsin.
Aug. 29
Daughter to Tara Trehus and Chad Espelien, Spring Grove.
Son to Jasmine Brown and Gabrial Bolduan, Rollingstone.
Sept. 10
Twin son and daughter to Jorgina Meyer and Jaron Duitsman, Winona.
Sept. 13
Son to Jessica Bacino and Jerrod Skilling, Whitehall, Wisconsin
Sept. 14
Daughter to Michaela Wright and Michael McCarty, La Crosse.
Winona Health
Aug. 28
Daughter to Gabrielle Cook and Brandon Borck, Winona.
Aug. 29
Son to Megan and Alex Jorgensen, Winona.
Aug. 30
Daughter to Leah and Nick Winecke, Winona.
Sept. 14
Son to Sandra and Paul Bentzen, Winona.
Sept. 16
Son to Trista and Robert Schrumpf, Winona.
Son to Thomas and Keiara Countryman, St. Charles.
