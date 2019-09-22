Gundersen Health
Aug. 3
Daughter to Samantha Harter and Daniel Frame, Onalaska.
Aug. 5
Son to Kayla Dehning and Jason Klug, Caledonia.
Daughter to LeAnna Troyer and Steven Slabaugh, Utica.
Aug. 9
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Son to Sarah Thomas and Schuyler Leehey, La Crosse.
Daughter to Jessica Fruechte and Chance Speltz, Rollingstone.
Aug. 10
Daughter to Tanya Benedict and Matt Breza, Winona.
Aug. 14
Daughter to Kerry Jacobson and Roy Glissendorf, Winona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.