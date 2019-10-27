{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health System

Oct. 2

Daughter to Jackie Storlie and Aaron Tadewald, Winona.

Oct. 3

Son to Kellee Peterson and Keith Larson, Winona.

Oct. 5

Daughter to Esther Garcia and Emmanuel Graw, La Crosse.

Oct. 7

Son to Courtney Kriesel and Justin Scheel, Trempealeau.

Oct. 8

Son to Kati Tweeten and Brandon Bergey, Mabel.

Oct. 9

Daughter to Brittany Siehr and Russell Pedersen, Winona.

Daughter to Leandra Anderson and Andrew Duneman, Rushford.

Oct. 13

Daughter to Guokun Li and Yuanjie Wu, Onalaska.

Winona Health

Oct. 21

Son to Ashley and Jon Heule, Fountain City.

