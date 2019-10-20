{{featured_button_text}}

March 11

Son to Nicole and Marshall Kronebusch

Sept. 16

Son to Elizabeth Schreiner and Zachary Reusch, Winona

Sept. 17

Son to Brooke Pelowski and Tyler Urell, Winona

Sept. 19

Daughter to Jamie Kline and Mathew Visger, Trempealeau, Wis.

Daughter to Melissa Bridges and Bryan Boldt, Chaseburg, Wis.

Sept. 25

Daughter to Cecilia Scott and Shawn Moldenhauer, La Crosse, Wis.

Oct. 10

Son to Heather and Blake Westphal, Rock Springs, Wis.

Oct. 15

Daughter to Molli and Josh Eckelberg, Fountain City, Wis.

