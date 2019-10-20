March 11
Son to Nicole and Marshall Kronebusch
Sept. 16
Son to Elizabeth Schreiner and Zachary Reusch, Winona
Sept. 17
Son to Brooke Pelowski and Tyler Urell, Winona
Sept. 19
Daughter to Jamie Kline and Mathew Visger, Trempealeau, Wis.
Daughter to Melissa Bridges and Bryan Boldt, Chaseburg, Wis.
Sept. 25
Daughter to Cecilia Scott and Shawn Moldenhauer, La Crosse, Wis.
Oct. 10
Son to Heather and Blake Westphal, Rock Springs, Wis.
Oct. 15
Daughter to Molli and Josh Eckelberg, Fountain City, Wis.
