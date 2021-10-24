Births for Sunday, Oct. 24

Gundersen Health
Oct. 14
Twin daughters to Jamie Riley and Dana Wilson, West Salem.
Oct. 16
Son to Nicole and Brent Thill, Galesville.
Oct. 17
Son to Kaitlyn Flaherty and Kyle Canar, Galesville.
