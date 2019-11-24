{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Health

Nov. 12Son to Martinesha Carter and Contrell Walker, Winona.

Nov. 13Son to Michelle Tribble, Winona.

Nov. 19Son to Lindsey and Mark Abrahams, Winona.

Nov. 20Daughter to Christine and Lance Klessig, Galesville.

Gundersen Health System

Nov. 2Son to Lindsay Lea and Dustin Hanson, Peterson.

Nov. 4Daughter to Hannah Oehlke and William Theede, Chatfield.

Daughter to Emerald Rouster and Jason Hackbarth, Dakota.

Nov. 5Daughter to Amanda Gerber and Brandon Ellison, La Crosse.

Nov. 6Daughter to Savannah Iverson and Drake Brown-Lisowski, Winona.

Nov. 9Son to Kimberly Lorenz and Kipp Roensch, Galesville.

Nov. 12Daughter to Shannon Gavin and Andy Sires, La Crescent.

Nov. 14Son to Kaye Henn, Rockland.

Son to Jamie Walker and Jason Larsen, La Crosse.

Nov. 15 Daughter to Charissa Wiemann and Nick Jakusz, Winona.

