Mayo Clinic Health System
Sept. 18Daughter to Emily Gullickson and Jacob Vosseteig, Onalaska.
Son to Gayle and Nick Ikert, Onalaska.
Son to Taylor Thompson and Ryan Rasmussen, Holmen.
Sept. 19Son to Marcy and Nathan Brey, La Crosse.
Sept. 20Son to Shannon and Evan Meier, Rushford.
Sept. 21 Daughter to Marianne and Adam Florin, Houston.
Daughter to Zachary and Caitlin Trimble, La Crosse.
Sept. 22Son to Trisha and Michael Kester, Coon Valley.
Sept. 24Son to Savanna Bell and Jeremy Johnson, Melrose.
Son to Jill and Andrew Beckstrom, Holmen.
Sept. 25Son to Danelle and Chris Larson, La Crosse.
Sept. 26Son to Kathleen and Keven Hemmersbach, Rockland.
Sept. 28Son to Samantha Prestby and Ben Danies, La Crosse.
Sept. 29Son to Tyesha Williams, La Crosse.
Sept. 30Daughter to Allie and Brian Cossette, Holmen.
Gundersen Health
Oct. 18Daughter to Donna Beneke and Jason Devine, La Crescent.
Oct. 19Son to Elizabeth Hackner and Jason Zimmerman, Winona.
Oct. 21Son to Danielle Hoff and Jeremy Wick, La Crosse.
Oct. 25 Daughter to Melissa Zwirlein Bickerton, Farmersburg, Iowa.
Oct. 26Son to Tanya Kellogg and Ryan Waterbury, Genoa.
Son to Lindsay Chelberg and Isaac Kronebusch, Dakota.
Oct. 28Son to Vanessa Nordgaard and Nicholas Trim, Galesville.
Oct. 31Daughter to Danielle Cruz and Franz Lettner, Holmen.
Daughter to Sarah Huebner and Timothy Madison, La Crosse.
Winona Health
Oct. 27
Daughter to Vernicia McCray and Terrell Watkins, Winona.
Oct. 29
Son to Kimberly and J. J. Pettit, Winona.
Nov. 02 Daughter to Dana Lorenz and Derrick Williams, Winona.
