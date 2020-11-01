 Skip to main content
Births for Sunday, Nov. 1
Gundersen Health System

Oct. 4

Daughter to Shelby Neitzke and Robert Spence, Winona.

Oct. 5

Daughter to Shay westrum and Matthew Yackel, Trempealeau.

Oct. 6

Daughter to Samantha Murphy and Adam Arnoldy, Fountain City, WI.

Oct. 9

Son to Sandy Kinneberg and Tyler Wieser, La Crescent.

Oct. 14

Daughter to Dalyla Adank and Brian Bublitz, Winona.

Winona Health

Oct. 8

Daughter to Ana Wurtz and Louis Hurd, Winona.

Oct. 21

Daughter to Erin and Cory Hanson, Winona.

