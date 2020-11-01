Births for Sunday, Nov. 1

Gundersen Health System
Oct. 4
Daughter to Shelby Neitzke and Robert Spence, Winona.
Oct. 5
Daughter to Shay westrum and Matthew Yackel, Trempealeau.
Oct. 6
Daughter to Samantha Murphy and Adam Arnoldy, Fountain City, WI.
Oct. 9
Son to Sandy Kinneberg and Tyler Wieser, La Crescent.
Oct. 14
Daughter to Dalyla Adank and Brian Bublitz, Winona.
Winona Health
Oct. 8
Daughter to Ana Wurtz and Louis Hurd, Winona.
Oct. 21
Daughter to Erin and Cory Hanson, Winona.
