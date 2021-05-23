 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Sunday, May 23
0 comments

Births for Sunday, May 23

{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health

May 12

Son to Kayla and Daniel Gomez Cardona, West Salem.

May 14

Son to Renonda Shafer, Sparta.

May 15

Daughter to Brandi Lorenz and Matthew Kohler, Lewiston, Minn.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News