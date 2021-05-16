Births for Sunday, May 16

Gundersen Health
April 30
Son to Sarah Howard and Leonard Wolner, Winona.
May 6
Son to Rebecca Myhre and Bryan Wilhelmson, Spring Grove.
May 7
Daughter to Tiffany Koch and Phillip Bartz, La Crescent.
Daughter to Megan Wolle and Jong Yang, Galesville.
May 9
Son to Lindsey Geske and Brian Duwell, Trempealeau.
Winona Health
May 6
Daughter to Keela and Tyler Hoskins, Rushford.
May 11
Daughter to Pamela and Kristopher Zimmerman, Winona.
