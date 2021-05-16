 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Sunday, May 16
0 comments

Births for Sunday, May 16

{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health

April 30

Son to Sarah Howard and Leonard Wolner, Winona.

May 6

Son to Rebecca Myhre and Bryan Wilhelmson, Spring Grove.

May 7

Daughter to Tiffany Koch and Phillip Bartz, La Crescent.

Daughter to Megan Wolle and Jong Yang, Galesville.

May 9

Son to Lindsey Geske and Brian Duwell, Trempealeau.

Winona Health

May 6

Daughter to Keela and Tyler Hoskins, Rushford.

May 11

Daughter to Pamela and Kristopher Zimmerman, Winona.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News