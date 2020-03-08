Births for Sunday, March 8

Gundersen Health System
Feb. 16
Daughter to Taylor Spalding and Stephen Griffith, Buffalo City.
Feb. 18
Son to Melanie Kulig and Cory George, Arcadia.
Feb. 19
Son to Ciara Beatty and Richard Sheckler, La Crosse.
Feb. 24
Son to Valerie Korpal and Dylan Sosalla, Arcadia.
Feb. 26
Daughter to Bianca Escobar and Jose Pimentel, Rushford.
Feb. 27
Son to Hannah Tostenson and Daniel Anderson, Rushford.
Feb. 29
Son to Alexandra Trentin and Brett Jackson, Prairie du Chien.
Winona Health
Feb. 20
Daughter to Erica and Nicholas Ziegeweid, Des Moines.
Feb. 21
Daughter to Harmony Hundorf and Zachary Howell, Winona.
March 3
Son to Alexander and Amanda Weilandt, Winona.