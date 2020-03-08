You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Births for Sunday, March 8
0 comments

Births for Sunday, March 8

{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health System

Feb. 16

Daughter to Taylor Spalding and Stephen Griffith, Buffalo City.

Feb. 18

Son to Melanie Kulig and Cory George, Arcadia.

Feb. 19

Son to Ciara Beatty and Richard Sheckler, La Crosse.

Feb. 24

Son to Valerie Korpal and Dylan Sosalla, Arcadia.

Feb. 26

Daughter to Bianca Escobar and Jose Pimentel, Rushford.

Feb. 27

Son to Hannah Tostenson and Daniel Anderson, Rushford.

Feb. 29

Son to Alexandra Trentin and Brett Jackson, Prairie du Chien.

Winona Health

Feb. 20

Daughter to Erica and Nicholas Ziegeweid, Des Moines.

Feb. 21

Daughter to Harmony Hundorf and Zachary Howell, Winona.

March 3

Son to Alexander and Amanda Weilandt, Winona.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News