Births for Sunday, March 22
Winona Health

March 5

Daughter to Kara and Nicholas Reller, Winona.

March 6

Son to Jennifer Benson and David Diedrich, Winona.

March 15

Daughter to Ashley and Dustin Ellis, Waumandee.

March 17

Son to Emily Johnson and Ryan Taylor, Plainview.

