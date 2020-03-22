Births for Sunday, March 22

Winona Health
March 5
Daughter to Kara and Nicholas Reller, Winona.
March 6
Son to Jennifer Benson and David Diedrich, Winona.
March 15
Daughter to Ashley and Dustin Ellis, Waumandee.
March 17
Son to Emily Johnson and Ryan Taylor, Plainview.
