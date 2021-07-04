 Skip to main content
Births for Sunday, July 4
Gundersen Health

June 19

Daughter to Tralese Weber and Justin Strachan, La Crosse.

June 20

Daughter to Sarah Witt and Kevin Aponte, Houston.

June 26

Son to Emily Mackey and Timothy Millen, La Crosse.

June 27

Son to Amy Dobrunz and Adam Wermager, Caledonia.

