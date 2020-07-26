Births for Sunday, July 26

Return to homepage ×
Winona Health
July 1
Son to Daisy and Stefan Brantner, Rollingstone.
July 3
Daughter to Reann and Yunior Ortega, Altura.
July 5
Son to Tara Marks and Jerrod Phipps, Winona.
July 18
Son to Anna and Leif Reichgelt, Winona.
Daughter to Laura and Matthew Trautlein, Onalaska.
Son to Alicia and Travis Hengel, Minnesota City.
