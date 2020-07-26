You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Births for Sunday, July 26
0 comments

Births for Sunday, July 26

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Health

July 1

Son to Daisy and Stefan Brantner, Rollingstone.

July 3

Daughter to Reann and Yunior Ortega, Altura.

July 5

Son to Tara Marks and Jerrod Phipps, Winona.

July 18

Son to Anna and Leif Reichgelt, Winona.

Daughter to Laura and Matthew Trautlein, Onalaska.

Son to Alicia and Travis Hengel, Minnesota City.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News