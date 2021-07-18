 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Sunday, July 18
0 comments

Births for Sunday, July 18

{{featured_button_text}}

Gundersen Health

July 8

Son to Lindsay Chelberg and Isaac Kronebusch, Dakota, Minn.

July 9

Son to Jenna O’Laughlin and Gideon Baumgarn, Winona.

July 12

Son to Haley Schultz and Logan Hemker, Winona.

Son to Chelsea Wenger, Winona.

Son to Alexandria Lamber and Brandon Boynton, Buffalo City.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News