Gundersen Health
Dec. 17
Daughter to Nicole Miller and Ryan Rose, Onalaska.
Dec. 18
Son to Meghan Hegge and Duston Krpata-Ball, Whitehall.
Dec. 24
Daughter to Jessica Boyd and SAmuel Schmidt, Winona.
Dec. 26
Son to Heather White and Brian Asp, La Crosse.
Dec. 28
Daughter to Angela Johnson and Joshua Kinsman, Holmen.
Dec. 31
Son to Shannon Crook and THomas Groth, Onalaska.
Winona Health
Jan. 3
Son to Samantha Oreskovich and Joe Taves, Buffalo City, Wisconsin.
Jan. 7
Son to Sarah and Dylan Jonsgaard, Winona.
