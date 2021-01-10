 Skip to main content
Births for Sunday, Jan. 10
Gundersen Health System

Dec. 19

Daughter to Katlyn Christensen and Justin Jessen, Minnesota City.

Dec. 22

Son to Chelsea Prigge and Austin Coleman, Lewiston.

Dec. 25

Son to Andrea Johnson and Josh Murphy, Rushford.

Daughter to Abby Schlender and Jeremy Pardee, Galesville, WI.

Dec. 28

Daughter to Shelly Jonsgaard and Shawnee Ewing, Winona.

Dec. 29

Daughter to Courtney Nelson and Casey Killian, Independence, Wis.

Dec. 30

Son to Shelby Ryan and Anthony Kohlmeier, West Salem.

Winona Health System

Dec. 21

Daughter to Ashley Nation, Winona.

Dec. 26

Son to Kayla and Jason Klee, Winona.

Jan. 3

Daughter to Daisy Moe and Hunter Puterbaugh, Winona.

