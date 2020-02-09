Gundersen Health
Jan. 17Son to Emily Kemp and Alex Tipton, Winona.
Jan. 18 Daughter to Sadie Kamrowski and Kyle Anderson, Melrose.
Son to Sara Ammann and Dalton Yohnk, Galesville.
Jan. 26Daughter to Kendra Palkowski and Jake Budish, Arcadia.
Daughter to Cassandra Durack and Benton Krupicka, Onalaska.
Jan. 29Daughter to Stephanie Jarman and Donald Morrow, Independence.
You have free articles remaining.
Daughter to Courtney Haug and Kurt Erdman, Arcadia.
Jan. 30Son to Courtney Brooks and Brandson Zenke, La Crescent.
Winona Health
Jan. 29Son to Michelle Kittle and Shane Porter, Winona.
Jan. 30Son to Erin and Jared Cords, Rushford.
Feb. 5Son to Angela Schuth and Alex Hall, Kellogg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.