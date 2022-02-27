Births for Sunday, Feb. 27

Gundersen Health
Feb. 17
Daughter to Charlyn Forgey and Justin Brown, Ettrick.
Daughter to Kassandra Peters and Chad Maassen, Blair.
Feb. 18
Daughter to Ashley Todd and Sebastian Kingsbury, Winona.
Feb. 19
Son to Tori Lind and Robert Burmester, Caledonia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kylie Mullen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today