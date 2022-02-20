Births for Sunday, Feb. 20

Gundersen Health
Feb. 9
Daughter to Jade Nahrgang and Christopher Reps, Blair.
Feb. 10
Daughter to Kelly Moriarty and Bryan Gathman, Goodview.
Son to Jessee Seeling and Trevor Fahrendholz, Winona.
Son to Alicia Grossell and Kris Ames, De Soto.
Feb. 11
Daughter to McKenzie Trappe and Ethan Rotering, Fountain City.
Feb. 12
Son to Trisha Bellock and Reid Anderson, Rushford.
Feb. 15
Son to Emily Marston and Sam Perrella, Rollingstone.
