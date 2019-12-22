Gundersen Health System
Dec. 1Daughter to Jennifer Muller and Brandon Alseth, Houston.
Dec. 7Son to Amanda Fitzgerald and Joshua Jonsgaard, Winona.
Daughter to Healther Mueller and Justin VanHorn, Winona.
Dec. 11Daughter to MAkayla Seekamp and Jordan Miller, Rushford.
Dec. 13Daughter to Colleen Rohweder and Peter Muenkel, Caledonia.
Dec. 15 Daughter to Natalie Ehlert and Thomas Connell, Winona.
Son to Mackenzie Inge, La Crosse.
