Births for Sunday, Dec. 5

Gundersen Health

Nov. 17

Daughter to Ashley Gebhart and Nicholas Wenzlaff, La Crosse.

Daughter to Amber Schmidt, Black River Falls.

Nov. 18

Son to Courtney Duerwachter and Joseph Kostuchowski, Holmen.

Nov. 20

Daughter to Alainna Hanson and Chad Servais, West Salem.

Nov. 23

Son to Annie Bergler and Jeremy Bade, Dakota, MN.

Nov. 29

Son to Valarie Tharman and Jason Threlkeld, Winona.

Daughter to Amanda Ambrose and Lance Thill, Winona.

