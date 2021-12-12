 Skip to main content
Births for Sunday, Dec. 12

Gundersen Health

Dec. 1

Son to Ali Bram and Jordon Johnson, Lanesboro.

Dec. 5

Son to Natasha Seidel and John Turner, La Crosse.

Dec. 7

Son to McKennah Gerry and Jacob Eklund, Winona.

