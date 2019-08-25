{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Health

July 23

Daughter to Kristi and Adam Schmitz, Tomah.

July 24

Daughter to Casey and Logan DeNasha, Bangor.

Son to Marie and Sean Mayton, Holmen.

July 25

Daughter to Meghan Booth and Jon Mauser, Winona.

July 26

Son to Kim and Bobby Schieber, Caledonia.

July 27

Daughter to Shana and Jim Petrouske, Onalaska.

Daughter to Carrie and Matthew Doelle, Fountain City.

July 28

Son to Breahna Reekie and Logan Pollack, Warrens.

July 29

Son to Shelley and Joe Diekmann, Minnesota City.

July 31

Son to Sage and Nathan Reisbig, Onalaska.

August 4

Son to Catherine Meilinger, Winona.

August 5

Daughter to Cadi Peaslee, Winona.

August 9

Daughter to Heather Albrecht and Tyler Horman, Winona.

August 11

Daughter to Andrea and Kyle Shearer, Winona.

August 14

Son to Erin and Chad Baumann, Fountain City.

Son to Ashley Sheehan and Bradley Lechnir, Winona.

Son to Beth and Jacob Abts, Fountain City.

