Births for Sunday, August 22
Gundersen Health

Aug. 11

Daughter to Brianna Timm and Douglas Egan, Winona.

Aug. 12

Son to Stephanie Larson and Kevin Ostrowski, La Crosse.

Aug. 15

Daughter to Taylor Miller and Dylan Musgjerd, Galesville.

Daughter to Mindy Benish and Thomas Vieth, Sparta.

Aug. 16

Daughter to Angela Ciszak and Joshua Bergler, Dakota.

Aug. 17

Daughter to Mary Slattery and Austin Menn, Rockland.

