Births for Sunday, April 3

Gundersen Health
March 16
Son to Rebecca Spitzer and Michael Johnston, Winona.
March 17
Son to Analita Abts and Curtis Platteter, Arcadia.
March 19
Daughter to Aaliyah Schultz and Issiah Will, Winona.
March 25
Son to Shannon Crook and Thomas Groth, Onalaska.
March 27
Son to Julia Halama and Kyle Micek, Onalaska.
