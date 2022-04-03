 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births for Sunday, April 3

Gundersen Health

March 16

Son to Rebecca Spitzer and Michael Johnston, Winona.

March 17

Son to Analita Abts and Curtis Platteter, Arcadia.

March 19

Daughter to Aaliyah Schultz and Issiah Will, Winona.

March 25

Son to Shannon Crook and Thomas Groth, Onalaska.

March 27

Son to Julia Halama and Kyle Micek, Onalaska.

